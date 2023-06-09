Shirley Ann Fulk Mathias, 84, a resident of Broadway, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Mathias was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of Ralph Raymond and Beatrice Mae Taylor Fulk.
She was a homemaker and a member of Cherry Grove United Methodist Church.
On June 8, 1957, she married Howard Mathias Jr., who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Linda Stone (Bill Dellinger) and Bruce Mathias (Karla Bear), all of Broadway and Donna Randolph (Greg) of Rockingham; grandchildren, Kristina Snyder, Jason Saufley and Cody McKenzie; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mathias was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Fulk.
All services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
