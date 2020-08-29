Shirley Ann Lambert, 84, of Riverton, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 25, 1936, in Harrisonburg, Va., the daughter of the late Hansel and Virginia Ruth (Harper) Hedrick. On June 4, 1955, Shirley married Robert Kee Lambert, who preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 1992.
Mrs. Lambert was a 1956 graduate of Circleville High School. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a dedicated poultry farmer. Shirley was an active member of the Riverton United Methodist Church, Pendleton County Farm Bureau, and WV Poultry Association, and was a long time member of Home Extension Clubs.
Mrs. Lambert is survived by: 3 daughters, Beverly Rexrode (Larry) of Franklin, W.Va., Debra Kay Wise (Joel) of Ringgold, Ga., Jeannie Lambert of Stone Ridge, Va.; a son, Steve Lambert (Melissa) of Riverton, W.Va.; 4 grandchildren, Kevin and Rachel Lambert, Tyler Wise, and Savannah Wise; a great-granddaughter, Ella Wise; and a half sister, Ann Ferrucci (David) of Palm Coast, Fla.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that you respect the health of others and maintain social distancing and wear a face covering. Friends may stop by and pay their respects, throughout the day on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, with Mrs. Lambert's family receiving friends 6 to 8 p.m., at the Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. Funeral services will be on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Riverton United Methodist Church, with Pastor Cindy Skinner and Pastor Angie Williams officiating. Interment will be in North Fork Memorial Cemetery in Riverton, W.Va. Memorials may be made to: any Pendleton County EMS or Fire Department, Riverton United Methodist Church, or to any donor's choice. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.
