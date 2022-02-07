Shirley Ann Long McCauley, 83, of Timberville, died Feb. 4, 2022, at Envoy of Staunton. She was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Charles and Ruby Ann Huffman Long.
She was a homemaker.
She was married to Jessie Franklin McCauley, who preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1973.
Surviving are four children, Jayne McCauley of Broadway, Andy McCauley of Broadway, Kenny McCauley of Broadway and Gloria McCauley and companion, Crus Corral, of Timberville; 16 grandchildren and a number of great- grandchildren.
Her body will be cremated and there will not be any services at this time.
Funeral arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
