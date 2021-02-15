Shirley Ann Ritter Layman, 82, of Rockingham, died Feb. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Fredrick County, and was the daughter of the late Charles William and Annie C. Neff Ritter.
Shirley was a retired bus driver after 40 years for Rockingham County Public Schools. She was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, where she served on the United Methodist Women’s Caring five group.
On April 2, 1955, she married Gilbert Elwood Layman, who survives.
Also surviving are sons, J. Mike Layman of Rockingham, Greg E. Layman and wife, Charley, of Broadway, Arthur A. Layman and wife, Tracey, of Rockingham and Doug W. Layman and wife, Teresa, of Stuarts Draft; daughters, Janet Harrison and husband, E.F., of Keezletown and Anita Young and husband, Thomas, of Broadway; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was the last survivor of her 13 siblings.
Lane Turner will conduct a memorial service Wednesday at noon at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel, where seating will be limited. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be private and there will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
