Shirley Ann Shifflett, 82, of Shenandoah, passed away March 9, 2023, at Journey’s Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 21, 1941, in Page County and was the daughter of the late Jack Pence and Helen Comer Pence.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, John “Paul” Shifflett; brothers, Ray Pence, Jack “Junior” Pence, and Jimmy Pence; and sister, Frances Bush.
Shirley worked for Rockingham County Public Schools as a custodian for 37 years. At age 68, she obtained her GED and Certified Nursing Assistant certification. She retired from the school system and worked for Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community for eight years. She loved people and was very active in Blue Ridge Independent Church and Meals on Wheels. She was an animal lover and collector of cats.
She is survived by son, Johnny Ray Shifflett and wife, Vicky, of Elkton; daughter, Terry Wood and husband, Kenny, of Elkton; brother, Carl Lee “Sonny” Pence and wife, Belinda, of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Cory Clanahan and husband, Michael, of McGaheysville, Stefany Shifflett and Jake of Maryland, Katie Wood of Elkton, and Samuel Wood and wife, Kristina, of Elkton; stepgrandson, Allan Meadows and wife, Tabitha, of Elkton; great-grandchildren, Miguel Grove of Maryland, Riley Dietz of Maryland, and Levi Clanahan of McGaheysville; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to niece, Pam Pence Cubbage for all of her help over the years.
Per Shirley’s wishes, there will be no family night or funeral service. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Legacy Hospice and Journeys Crossing Assisted Living staff for their special care of Shirley.
Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 975 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Rockingham County SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, Page County SPCA, 1261 Goodrich Road, Stanley, VA 22851 or Blue Ridge Independent Church, 38 Independent Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.