Shirley Ann Stoltzfus of Brethren Village, Lititz, Pa., passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born on Aug. 21, 1935, the oldest of nine children, to the late John J. and Sara (Yoder) Stoltzfus.
Shirley grew up in the Morgantown area where she helped with the family at home.
She served in volunteering at a Children’s Home and a Camp in Ontario, Canada. At the age of 29, she moved to Harrisonburg, Va., and graduated from EMC in 1969.
Her 31-year teaching career was spent in Rockingham County Schools in Virginia, dearly loved the children she taught, and always being a positive person, and looking on the bright side of life. What child wouldn’t love someone like that! After retiring in 2000, she became involved in the children’s book department of Book Savers in Harrisonburg.
Shirley was a member of Park View Mennonite Church.
In 2012, she moved to Brethren Village to be closer to family.
She is survived by eight sisters and brothers, Mary Lois Beard, New Holland, Jay (Harriet), Ephrata, Virginia, Honey Brook, Calvin (Sharon), Gap, Ruth (Mervin), McKinney, Texas, and triplets, Linda Smith, Lititz, Lee, Lancaster and Larry, Lititz. Also, many “special” nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A huge thank you to the staff at the Rehab Center at Brethren Village for your compassionate care given to Shirley and shown to the family.
Burial will be at Conestoga Mennonite Church Cemetery with a private family graveside service in charge of niece, Karen Horning. A livestream of the service will be available after 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home website, www.groffeckenroth.com. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.
