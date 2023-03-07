Shirley Ann Williams
Shirley Ann Williams, 86, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home. She was born April 28, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Oscar S. and Emma (Roadcap) Snyder.
Shirley was united in marriage to Eston Hartman, who preceded her in death. She later married Charlie Williams, who survives.
Shirley is also survived by a daughter, Judy Hartman and husband, Mark Wagner; sisters, Alice Foley and Ruby Hoover; special nieces, Tammy Whitmer and husband, Russell, and Lori Mitchell; special nephew, Junior Grogg; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Hartman, six brothers, and three sisters.
A graveside service celebrating Shirley’s life will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Minister Jason Wagner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.