Shirley Baker Dean
Shirley Baker Dean, 91, of Mount Crawford, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Dean was born Jan. 23, 1930, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Melvin Cline and Ruth Nair Baker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon Dennis Dean, who passed away April 10, 2015. They were married 60 years.
Shirley was raised in Bridgewater and graduated from Bridgewater High School. She owned and operated Sunny Ridge Boarding Kennel and raised sheep on the farm. Shirley was a member of Victory Fellowship Church in Dayton. She enjoyed long car rides and travelling with family.
She is survived by her sons, Clyde Dean and wife, Wanda, of Shenandoah, Eddie Dean and wife, Diane, of Elkton and Samuel Dean of Shenandoah; daughter, Yvonne Dean of Elkton; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren as well as many extended family members.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Dean Mountain Cemetery on Skyline Drive with Pastor Jerry Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Fellowship Church, 3206 Limestone Lane, Dayton, VA 22821.
Condolences may be shared with the family at kygers.com.
