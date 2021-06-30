Shirley Blanche Malnar, 84, of Timberville, Va., passed away June 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born April 3, 1937, in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Lewis and Marie Harrison Paulin.
Shirley was a bookkeeper for Wetsel Seed Company before retiring. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Broadway where she served as treasurer, taught Sunday School, and sang in the choir.
She loved her family very much, and is survived by two daughters, Katrina Spickler and husband, Phil, of Bridgewater and Angie Caplinger and husband, Larry, of Broadway; grandchildren, Kristen Donovan and husband, Luke, of Charlotte, N.C., Mark Caplinger and wife, Magen, of Crozet, Adam Caplinger of Charlotte, N.C., Kaelyn Spickler of Bridgewater and Kelsey Spickler of Bridgewater; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharron Paulin of Bridgewater; niece, Sally Dickenson and family of Harrisonburg; and nephew, Josh Paulin and family of Centerville
Her brother, Marshall Paulin, preceded her in death.
Per Shirley’s wishes, her body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Timberville Church of the Brethren. Burial at Timberville Cemetery will be private. Friends may call at the daughters homes anytime.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Timberville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
