Shirley Burgoyne Bingman, 85, of Franklin, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
She was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Upper Tract, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Charles Fredrick (C.F.) Burgoyne and Willa Bowers Burgoyne.
A 1952 graduate of Franklin High School, she had worked in insurance sales and office management and was a member of the Upper Tract United Methodist Church.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Bingman Jr.; one son, Michael Burgoyne; one daughter, Margaret “Maggie” Harper; and one brother, William “Socker” Burgoyne.
She is survived by one daughter, Laura Bilek (and Bill) of Johnson City, N.Y.; one son, Thomas Mark Burgoyne (and Sandy) of Franklin; two sisters, Phyllis Rhodes of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Linda Ralston (and Bill) of Waynesboro, Va.; one half sister, Ruth Hott of Franklin; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, all services will be private.
You are encouraged to share memories and expressions of sympathy with the family by telephone or at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
