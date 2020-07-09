Shirley C. Yankey Kuykendall, 85, of Broadway, Va., passed away July 8, 2020, at her residence.
She was born November 24, 1934, in Criders, and was a daughter of the late Lewis and Mary Thomas Yankey.
Shirley was a child care provider who kept over 300 children over the years. She was a member of Zion Mennonite Church in Broadway. She loved gospel music, trips to different gospel concerts, camping, and family gatherings.
On June 26, 1950, she married Ray Julius Kuykendall, who preceded her in death December 24, 2014.
Surviving are five daughters, Donnita Williams and husband, Tommy, of Broadway, Karen Smith and husband, Ted, of Timberville, Sherrie Arey and husband, Curtis, of Bridgewater, Teresa Frazier and husband, Doug, of Harrisonburg, and Jann Kuykendall of Harrisonburg; two brothers, Harold Yankey of Criders, Richard Yankey of Bergton; six sisters, Jean Estep of Fulks Run, Lennis Dove of Timberville, Bernice Keplinger of Criders, Sharon Lantz of Bergton, Linda Stultz of Broadway, and Brenda Yankey of Harrisonburg; 21 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.
Her daughter, Debbie Landes, and four siblings preceded her in death.
Rev. Mike Shenk will conduct a private graveside service at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders. Friends may view, and sign the guestbook from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday (today) at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815; or Broadway Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
