Shirley Carol Runyon
Shirley Carol Runyon, 83, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va. Shirley was born Aug. 27, 1937, in Page County, Va.
Shirley was a homemaker and worked in child care for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors and spent many a day on the Shenandoah River. Shirley attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Luray Congregation.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Virgie Runyon, and brothers, Clinton P. Runyon and Norman W. Runyon.
Shirley is survived by her son, Randy Nicholson and his wife, Kari Nicholson, of Luray, Va.; daughter, Donna Williams of Stanley, Va.; grandsons, Andrew Nicholson of Page County, Va., and Jacob Nicholson of West Park, Fla.; granddaughters, Nicole Bailey and Jamie Wiatroski of Stanley, Va., and Nicole Race of Lewistown, Pa.; sister, Phyllis Henry and her husband, Author, of Stanley, Va.; great-granddaughters, Hannah Foreshy and Samantha Foreshy of Lewistown, Pa., and Madison Martin of Stanley, Va.; and great-grandson, Chason Foreshy of Lewistown, Pa.
A private graveside service will be held for family.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home located in Front Royal, Va.
