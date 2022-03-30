Shirley Dellinger Leake
Shirley Dellinger Leake, 94, of Woodstock, passed away March 24, 2022, at RMH.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Christ Church United Church of Christ, Conicville. The Rev. Stephanie Heishman-Litten will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Light refreshments will follow the service in the fellowship hall.
Shirley was born Dec. 20, 1927, in Conicville and was the daughter of the late Mantonia and Gertie Mumaw Dellinger. While attending high school, in the summer, Shirley worked at the peach factory in Timberville and the tomato factory in Woodstock. Shirley graduated from Triplett High School in 1945. In 1946, Shirley graduated from the Pauline’s School of Cosmetology in Harrisonburg. For six years, she operated a salon in Edinburg and later in her home for many years. Shirley also worked for Bowman’s Applesauce Plant in Mount Jackson, Windsor Knit in Edinburg, and then retired from Aileen after 28 years.
She was a Women’s Auxiliary member of the Edinburg VFW Post No. 2447, The Woodstock American Legion Post No. 199, and a Lifetime member of the Women’s Guild at Christ Church United Church of Christ, Conicville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette William Leake, and Shirley was the last surviving member of her family.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kibler and husband, Melvin Kibler Jr.; her son, Gary William Leake and wife, Linda Leake; four grandchildren, Chad Kibler, Jamie Kibler and wife, Janet, Abby Yoder and husband, Zachary, and Stuart Leake and wife, Heather; and eight great-grandchildren, Braxton Kibler, Ainsley Kibler, Ella Yoder, Tristan Yoder, Kassidy Leake, Oliver Leake, Shelby Leake, and Duke Leake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Church United Church of Christ, Conicville, P.O. Box 968, Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
