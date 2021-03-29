Shirley E. Lilly
Shirley Elizabeth Moyers Lilly, 99, a resident of Hinton, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Lilly was born July 12, 1921, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Martin Lee and Martha Irene Webb Moyers.
She and her husband operated the family poultry farm until their retirement. She loved to cook for family, friends and church events. She was famous for her caramel cake. Mrs. Lilly was a member of Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church and loved to spend time with her church family.
On Aug. 23, 1937, she married Raymond Boyd Lilly, who preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2000.
Surviving are her children, Shelby Sellers of Hinton, Samuel G. Lilly and wife, Linda, of Rockingham, and Ben Lilly and wife, Marie, of Dayton; sister, Margie Roller; grandchildren, André Sellers, Fonia Lilly Cook, Raymond L. Lilly, Samuel G. Lilly Jr., Zeb Lilly and Will Lilly; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Athel Furr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robert Sellers; and siblings, Richard Moyers, Sally Furr, Bill Moyers, Lucille Pennington and Betty Justice.
Pastor Stacy Meyerhoeffer will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Rawley Springs Mennonite Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so Tuesday, March 30, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome. However, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church, P.O. 182, Hinton, VA 22831.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
