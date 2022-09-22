Mrs. Shirley Faye Knott Bottenfield died peacefully on Sept. 20, 2022, at her home in Mount Sidney, Va. Born on July 30, 1941, in Rileyville, Page County, Va., Shirley was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Knott and Essie Mae Nicholson Knott.
Shirley was well known as a friend to all and worked for many years as the Head Housekeeper at the Quality Inn New Market, Va. She also worked for several years near the end of her career at Perdue in Bridgewater, Va., retiring in 1997. Lastly, she was co-owner of R Trucking based in Mount Sidney, Va. Shirley was especially loved for her caring touch and wonderfully delicious baked goods.
Shirley was preceded in death by three sisters: Artie Mae Knott Wells, Martie Lou Knott Cornell, and Mary Francis Knott Bochniak.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Robert D. Bottenfield of Mount Sidney, Va.; three siblings: Marvin Knott (Dama) of New Market, Va., Emma Marie Knott DiGirolamo of Edgewater, Md., and Beulah Mae Knott Dovel (Charles) of Luray, Va.; five sons from her previous marriage to Richard L. Runion: Richard L. Runion II of Fallon, Nev., Kevin P. Runion (Catherine) of Atlanta, Ga., Philip S. Runion (Jodi) of Live Oak, Fla., Damon A. Runion (Aki) of San Antonio, Texas, and John V. Runion of Reston, Va.; two stepchildren, Lisa Bottenfield Harris of Front Royal, Va., and Robert D. Bottenfield Jr. of Harrisonburg, Va.; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Shirley will be held at Johnson Funeral Cremation Service, Bridgewater, Va., at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, with Timothy Hoover officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
