MOUNT SOLON — Shirley Temple Halterman Ware, 87, passed away Tuesday (May 23, 2023) in Shenandoah House, Fishersville.
She was the wife of John B. Ware, and the daughter of William R. and Lola (Michael) Halterman, born in Mount Solon on Nov. 15, 1935. She was the last of a family of seven children. She graduated in 1953 from North River High School. There she met John B. Ware; they were married June 15, 1957, nearly 66 years ago.
John and Shirley had three children, William S. Ware of Mount Solon, Joyce W. Booker and husband, Thomas, of Huddleston, and Bryan S. Ware and wife, Carolyn, of Dayton; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Bianco of Harrisonburg, Krystal Kenney and husband, Brian, of Weyers Cave, Kathryn E. Turner and husband, Jordan, of Huddleston, Samantha D. Ware of Dayton, Bryan Joseph Boyd Ware and wife, Desi, of Broadway, and Matthew S. Booker of Huddleston; and 12 great-grandchildren, Melanie, Robert and Haley Kenney, Emily Turner, Eli and Sadie Margaret Turner (twins), Peyton Ware, Layla Cook, Faith and Skylar Ware (twins), and John Lenwood and Justice T. Booker.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Oren S. Halterman and wife, Stella, William E. Halterman and wife, Hazel, Naomi Hilbert and husband, Roy, John H. Halterman and wife, Wilma, Levi E. Halterman, and infant sister, Lola Margaret Halterman, who died in 1933.
Shirley worked for a dentist in Harrisonburg for five years; then she and John started their family. She was a housewife for several years, then she worked at Buffalo Gap High School where she was employed for 30 years before retiring. She enjoyed working with students and teachers and meeting lots of people. She was a member of Moscow Church and worked on several committees. She taught Sunday school and Bible classes when she was younger. Shirley loved her garden and had lots to share with family and friends. She also enjoyed her flowers until she could no longer take care of them. In the winter she loved to see the cardinals and birds from her kitchen window. She loved to read, especially the Amish books. She helped with class reunions and enjoyed going to all of them. There was always a full house for birthdays and holidays. She loved her family and was interested in everything they did.
Following a private burial in Moscow Church Cemetery, a memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27, in Moscow Church officiated by Pastor Darren Howdyshell.
Although the family will not formally receive friends, those who desire may pay their respects at Bear Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Memorials may be directed to Mount Solon Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
