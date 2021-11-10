Shirley Jean Shaver Baker, 74, of Melrose, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 7, 2021.
She was born Sept. 30, 1947, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Ray and Carrie Lee Shaver.
Shirley spent her entire life in the Melrose community. She worked in the lab at Rockingham Memorial Hospital for the majority of her life. She enjoyed many denominations of the Christian faith throughout her life.
She was joined in marriage to Charles Eugene Baker on April 28, 1967. Charlie preceded her in death on March 12, 2021.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary Clark (Bobby) of Middletown, Patricia Waggy of Bridgewater and Nancy Callahan (Carl) of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Donnie and John Shaver.
A joint Celebration of Life Service for both Shirley and Charlie will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Fellowship United Methodist Church Social Hall with Wilma White officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.