Shirley Jean Davis, 74, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg with family by her side.
Mrs. Davis was born Nov. 28, 1947, in Page County, Va. and was a daughter of the late Luther Elden “Bill” and Lennie Pearl Davis Harris.
Shirley attended Page County High School and was a member of Furnace United Methodist Church in Elkton. She was previously employed with Blue Bell and Elkton Garment Company, but she most valued her role as a devoted homemaker and caring for her family. Shirley continuously put others needs ahead of hers; her heart was devoted to caring for others.
On March 6, 1965, she married Wayne Charles Davis, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Jeffrey Davis and wife, Amanda, of Woodstock and their children, Jacob Davis and Morgan Davis; a daughter, Michelle Lucas and husband, Lane, of Elkton; a sister, Anna Mae Hoffman of Hancock, Md.; a brother, Roger Harris of Elkton and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Charles Robert Harris, Everette Harris, Floyd Harris, Irene Gordon, Lucille Harris, Mary Margaret Eppard, Rondle Harris, Sarah Arbutus Harris, Vernon Harris and Wilma Harris.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Furnace United Methodist Church, 19836 Naked Creek Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
