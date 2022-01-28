Shirley Jean Seekford Beaghan, 87, a lifelong resident of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. She was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Stanley and was the daughter of the late Maynard Lee and Edna Florence Stroupe Seekford.
Shirley graduated from Stanley High School. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Shenandoah VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Shenandoah Moose. She had been employed with Wrangler for 10 years and Alliance for more than 20 years before retiring. She was an avid bowler and loved to play Bingo.
On June 7, 1954, she married Charles Edgar Beaghan Sr., who preceded her in death on April 8, 2011. She is survived by her children, Charles E. Beaghan Jr. and wife, Cathy, of Shenandoah, Karen Ryan of Stanley, Sherri Fidler and husband, Bert, of Shenandoah, Kevin Beaghan and wife, Marla, of Elkton; five grandchildren, Lee Turner, Justin Beaghan, Amanda and Matt Fidler and Austin Beaghan; four great-grandchildren, Reagan Dearing, Able and Eden Fidler and Nala Turner; a sister, Delores Comer and husband, Russ, of Shenandoah; two sisters-in-law, Margie Davis and Phyllis Kite; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Seekford, and a son-in-law, Jeff Ryan.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home with Evangelist Doug Gochenour officiating. Burial will be in the Methodist Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.