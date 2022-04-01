Shirley Johnson Shifflett
Mrs. Shirley Johnson Shifflett, 86, of Elkton, passed away March 31, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Shifflett was born June 11, 1935, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Leona Johnson.
She was a graduate of Montevideo High School and a member of the Mt. Olivet Christian Church. She loved gardening and flowers and enjoyed reading. She was a homemaker and retired from the Knitting Mill in Shenandoah after many years of service.
On Feb. 11, 1956, she married the love of her life, Edgar “Eddie” Shifflett, who preceded her in death after 57 years together on March 25, 2013. In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Coffman of West Virginia.
Mrs. Shifflett is survived by a daughter, Lois Shifflett Booton and husband, David, of Elkton along with numerous cousins.
Pastor Wayne Wright will conduct the funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday April 4, 2022, at the Mt. Olivet Christian Church near Elkton. Burial will follow in the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton. The casket will be open at the funeral home and the church.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
