Shirley M. Britt
Shirley Marie Coleman Britt, 92, of Luray, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living in Timberville, Va.
She was born July 3, 1930, in Norlina, N.C., and was a daughter of the late Van and Lucy Coleman.
Shirley was a member of the Page United Methodist Church and had served as a volunteer at Page One of Luray for 40 years.
On Oct. 22, 1949, she married William Marvin Britt of Mount Olive, N.C., who died March 19, 2013.
She is survived by four daughters, Ruth Marie Burns (Kenny) and Yvonne Rose “Bonnie” Stanley, both of Luray, Delores Britt McAllister Waldrop (Frank) of Amelia, Va., and Kathy Jean Marcum (Jim) of Fredericksburg, Va.; nine grandchildren, Dawson Burns (Emma), Brandon Burns (Sarah), Lisa Christian (Johey), Jennifer Jesse (Charlie), Joseph Stanley (Amy), Brandy Marcum, Lora, John and Will Waldrop; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Bell Coleman and Mildred Peeler; two brothers, Clyde and Earl Coleman; and a grandson, Shannon Gene Stanley.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Page United Methodist Church of Luray by the Rev. Laura Schultz. Burial will be in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Bradley Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Page One of Luray, VA 22835.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.