Shirley M. Young
Shirley M. Young, 85, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
Ms. Young was born July 13, 1936, in Richmond, Va., and was the daughter of the late Otis Calvin and Ada Laura Monday Harris.
She volunteered with the rescue squad and had various jobs in Richmond. In her younger days, she loved hunting and fishing. She moved to Harrisonburg in 1988. Later in life, she moved to VMRC, where she resided for 13 years.
Shirley enjoyed watching sports, especially NASCAR. She was excellent at embroidery, sewing hundreds of pieces over the years. She always was ready to offer quick wit and humor to any conversation.
Surviving are her children, Howard “Jerry” Young of Michigan, Susan Young of Richmond, Mark Young and wife, Jenny, of Illinois, and Melissa “Missy” Stacy and husband, Rodney, of Timberville; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She had a special relationship with her grandson, Samuel Hunter Layman of Broadway.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Young.
All services will be held privately. Per her wishes, her body was donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Program.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.