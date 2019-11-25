Shirley Mae Miller, 84, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Shirley was born in Onego, W.Va., on July 7, 1935, a daughter of the late Polly (Kisamore) and Guy Carl Auville.
She retired from RMH in Harrisonburg where she worked as an LPN-M.
Shirley is survived by two daughters, Dana M. Wenger and husband, Bud, of Dayton, and Gina Miller of Dayton; four sisters, Reva Shull of Bridgewater, Margaret Anderson of Bridgewater, Susan Cupp of Bridgewater, and Mary Brown and husband, Tony, of Arizona; grandchildren, Amanda Wenger Mitchell and husband, Nathan, Kathryn Wenger, and Krislyn Miller.
She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Lynn Huffman; siblings, Grandville Auville, Marvin Auville, Golden Auville, Calvin Auville, Harvey Auville, Stanley Auville, Richard Auville, Eva Hartman, and Helen Sites.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery, with David Kite officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.