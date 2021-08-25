Shirley Marie Whetzel Lambert, 84, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born in Rockingham County on Jan. 1, 1937, and was a daughter of the late Roy Felix and Emma Nina (Lam) Whetzel.
Shirley graduated from Bridgewater High School, class of 1955. She was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are her children, Edna Killion and husband, Jackie, of Bridgewater, Diana Sautter of Texas, Sharon Ankers of Bridgewater, Dale Lambert and wife, Carol, of Fulks Run and Joseph William Lambert of Bridgewater; and her sister, Betty Jean Evans of Grottoes. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Harvey Lambert Jr. and eight brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bill Curry officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
