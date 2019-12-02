Shirley McWilliams
Shirley Ann Taylor McWilliams, 74, of Rockingham, went to be with her Lord on Nov. 28, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
She was born Dec. 13, 1944, in Rockingham County and was a daughter to Jeanette Bennett Taylor, of Rockingham, and the late Harold F. Taylor Sr.
Shirley had worked at White Birch Estates in Bridgewater and Rocky’s Gold, Silver and Antiques in Weyers Cave. She was a member of Garbers Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg.
Her husband, Robert McWilliams, preceded her in death.
Surviving is a son, Harry Deavers and wife Kim, of Bridgewater; two daughters, Jeanette Gray and husband, Chad, of Stanley, and Lisa Heatwole and husband, Mike, of Singers Glen; six grandchildren, Stephanie Rodgers, Cory Deavers, Clint Deavers, Ryan Gray, Kylie Heatwole and Kaden Heatwole; three great-grandchildren; beloved aunt, Frances Gerow; and her beloved canine companion, Georgie McWilliams.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Harold Taylor Jr.
Pastors Walt Crull and Kenneth Dolland will conduct a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at Garbers Church of the Brethren.
Shirley’s body was cremated and burial in Lacey Spring Cemetery will be private.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor to her canine companion, Georgie, to the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA, 22803.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
