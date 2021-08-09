Shirley Milna Hensley Shifflett, 85, of McGaheysville, passed away Aug. 6, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Rockingham County to the late Henry W. Hensley and Nellie V. Dean Hensley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac Wilbur Shifflett; sisters, Frances Gooden, Jewell Knight and Geraldine Kite; and brothers, Lucius Hensley, Curtis Hensley and Ellery Hensley.
Shirley was a loving mother, wife and good friend. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. She dedicated her heart in whatever she did.
She is survived by five sons, Faron R. Shifflett, Tim E. Shifflett and companion, Sherry Shifflett, Gregory A. Shifflett and wife, JoAnn, Randy E. Shifflett and fiancée, Tamara Kowaleski, and Mark A. Shifflett and companion, Tina Bolyard; three grandsons, Randy Shifflett Jr., John Shifflett and Daniel Shifflett; and one granddaughter, Amy Shifflett.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab for the care she received.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.