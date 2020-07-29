Shirley Morris Shifflett
Shirley Morris Shifflett, 81, of Elkton, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Elkton, and was the daughter of the late Welty Howard Morris and Hettie Virginia Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ray Morris, Millard Morris, Herman Morris, Amos Morris, Raymond Morris and Roy Morris and sisters, Virginia Rosson and Mary Sanders.
Shirley was a lifetime member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton, where she enjoyed church activities, church council and pew keeper. She enjoyed sewing and fixing food for shut-ins and casseroles for the needy.
On Jan. 11, 1964, she married Bobby Allen Shifflett, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Dianna Johnson of Elkton, Tina Shifflett of Elkton, and Beth Teter and husband, Brad, of Grottoes; special niece, who was like a daughter and raised in the home, Tammy Sue Yager; and grandchildren, Josh Johnson, Zachary Teter and Alexis Teter.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton with Pastor Kyle Bomar officiating.
The casket will remain closed. Friends may call at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Memorial gifts may be made in Shirley’s memory to Elkton Evangelical U.M.C., 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
In keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
