Shirley Pennybacker Propst, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Accordius of Harrisonburg. Shirley was born in West Virginia on March 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Treva (Moyers) and Scott Pennybacker.
Shirley is survived by a daughter, Deborah Woolf and husband, Charles, of Rockingham; brothers, Charles Pennybacker of Dayton, William "Bill" Pennybacker and wife, Diane, of Deer Run, W.Va., and Carroll Pennybacker and wife, Jackie, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Chris Cubbage, Jonathan Cubbage and wife, Megan, and Hunter Woolf; and great-grandchildren, Leah Cubbage and Sydney Cubbage.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Burial will be private.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Accordius of Harrisonburg for their special care of Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Accordius of Harrisonburg, 94 South Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.