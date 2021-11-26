Shirley Ann Toliver, 77, of Elkton, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Toliver was born on March 20, 1944, in Shenandoah and was the daughter to the late Bennie W. and Gennet Brown Jones.
Shirley was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Elkton. She loved singing in the choir at her home church, Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Shenandoah. Shirley was employed with Shen-Mar Poultry (Perdue) in her early years and later provided in-home child care for many family and community members. Her grandsons especially were her pride and joy.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Benjamin F. Toliver of Elkton. Also surviving are two daughters, Mary M. Madden and husband, Jerome of Keezletown and Christine T. Butler and husband, Samuel II of Elkton; two sisters, Edith Banks of Elkton and Margaret Wright and husband, Victor of Illinois; a brother; Tommy Jones and wife, Barbara of Harrisonburg; three grandchildren, Anthony Madden and wife, Alisha, Devon Butler and Javon Butler; four sisters-in-law, Vera Atwell and husband, Douglas of Houston, Texas, Lucy Rhodes of Washington, D.C., Sharon Rogers and husband, Johnny of Temple Hills, Md. and Beatrice Jones of Gainesville, Va.; a brother-in-law, Harvey Toliver and wife, Dorothy of Chesterfield, Va. and a great number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five brothers; Ernest Jones James Jones, William Jones, Charles Jones, Sr. and Owen Jones; three sisters, Lula Jones, Dorothy Moton and Wanda Lawson; a grandson, Nicholas Butler; four sisters-in-law, Harriet Broaden, Eleanor Jones, Geneva Jones and Oletha Jones and three brothers-in-law, Alfonzo Moton, Sr., Garfield Banks, Sr. and Joshua Lawson.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Tommy Jones and the Rev. Sue MacTavish officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
