Shirley Virginia McCray, 82, of Harrisonburg, Va., died March 2, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Sept. 10, 1939, in Highland County, Va., to the late Charles Henry and Minnie Propst Rexrode.
Shirley was a machine operator at Graham’s Packaging for 45 years before retiring.
Her husband, John Clyde McCray, preceded her in death Jan. 27, 2002.
Surviving are one daughter, Gena Anderson of Fulks Run; one son, Ricky McCray of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Scotty Moyers and girlfriend, Pamela Cline, of Timberville, Amy Moyers and boyfriend, Adam Switzer, of Broadway and Stacia Salas of Lacey Spring; great-granddaughter, Autumn Nance; daughter-in-law, Betty McCray, of Gordonsville; and special grand dog, Molly.
One son, Joseph Clyde McCray, and one son-in-law, Raymond Anderson, preceded her in death.
Pastor Guy Hudson will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may view and sign the guestbook anytime after 10:00 a.m. Friday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
