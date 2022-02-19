Shirley Waggy Carr, 80, of Harrisonburg, died on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
She was born October 31, 1941, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Tressie Thompson Waggy Bridges and Scott Bridges.
Shirley was a lifetime resident of Rockingham County and was well known as "Mrs. Clause."She was a member of River of Life Ministries's and loved working at Rockingham Cooperative Farm Bureau as a seamstress. She retired from Rockingham Cooperative to take an active role in raising her 5 grandchildren.
On February 19, 1960, she married Walter "Sonny" Carr Jr. who preceded her in death. She is survived by one son, Walter "Dubby" Carr III and wife, Cindy, of Harrisonburg; one daughter, Cathy C. Showalter and husband, Darryl, of Harrisonburg; one sister, Joan W. Ward; five grandchildren, DeEbra Carr Morris, Jessica Marie Carr, Marissa Rae Showalter, Shane Lucus Showalter and wife, Alicia, and Dylan Scott Showalter, as well as six great-grandchildren, Amayah, Danika, Safayah, McKenna, Whitley and Maverick.
Shirley was also preceded in death by brothers, Roy, George, Earl Waggy and a sister, Evelyn Mongold.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February, 21, 2022, at 11 AM at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, VA. Interment will follow service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Family will receive friends prior to service at the funeral home, starting at 10:00AM.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
