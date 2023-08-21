Sidney Eugene Grove, 79, of Bridgewater, Va. passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
He was born April 2, 1944, and was a son of the late Leonard Eugene and Olive Mae (Craun) Grove.
Sidney worked as a teacher and principal for six years in Bath County, Va. before spending the remainder of his career as a dairy and poultry farmer. He appreciated his leadership roles on many boards and as a member of church, civic, and community organizations. Upon retiring in 2005, he enjoyed traveling with Joyce and supporting his children and grandchildren in their many activities.
Sidney and Joyce were married Aug. 16, 1969, and just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.
Sidney is survived by three children, Brad (Denise) Grove of Bridgewater, Kelly (Scott) Herron of Weyers Cave and Katie (Steve) Swartzendruber of Bridgewater; seven grandchildren, Camden, Briton, Zach, Noah, Brady, Lane, and Paisley; two brothers, Jim (Carole) Grove and Greg (Ellen) Grove; two sisters, Sue (Delmer) Botkin and Joyce (Rick) Wampler; mother-in-law, Ethel McElwee; brother-in-law, Eddie McElwee, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father-in-law, Berlyn McElwee.
A private graveside service was held Sunday. The memorial service will be held at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Sid to the memory care program at Bridgewater Retirement Community as a way to share our gratitude for their exceptional care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
