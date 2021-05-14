Sierra Dawn Meadows
Sierra Dawn Meadows, 19, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Miss Meadows was born Oct. 21, 2001, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of Allen D. Meadows and Jennifer Hensley Torres and husband, Willie, all of Elkton.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Timothy C. Meadows; and maternal grandparents, Timothy Hensley and wife, Wanda.
Sierra was a 2020 graduate of East Rockingham High School and had begun work at Great Eastern Resort. She previously worked several years at Dairy Queen in Elkton. She enjoyed hanging out with her many friends.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by brothers, Timothy Meadows and Cameron Meadows, both of Elkton; sisters, Destiny Meadows, who is her twin, Meghan Meadows and fiancé, Austin Corsa, Gracie Meadows and boyfriend, Andrew Miller, and Willow Meadows, all of Elkton; and paternal grandparents, Diane Howe and husband, Norvel, all of Elkton
A funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Jack Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
