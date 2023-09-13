Sintiana Mayle, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away on Sept. 3, 2023, at the age of 32 in Spring Lake, N.C. She was born June 27, 1991, in Salem, Mass., to Flor Diaz and the late Santiago Colon.
Sintiana was a kind and generous person who had a deep passion for helping others. She dedicated her life to making a positive impact on those around her. Sintiana leaves behind her loving husband, Jeffrey Mayle, and their eight beautiful children, Casayjah, Chayquan, Chaziell, Khaleesi, Kendrick, Khaleiah, Kayleani, and Khasanni. She will be deeply missed by her mother, Flor Diaz; four brothers, Hector L Ortiz (Alycia), Wisin Velez, Santiago Colon (Rebecca), Santy Colon, and sister, Sonia Colon.
Sintiana was a dedicated employee at Mann and Hummel in Hope Mills. She took pride in her work and made a lasting impression on her colleagues.
Sintiana found solace and strength in her faith. She attended services at Capilla Christopher Redentor, Assemblies of God in Spring Lake, N.C. Her commitment to her religious community was an important part of her life.
In her free time, Sintiana had a passion for helping others through her YouTube videos. She used her platform to educate women about pregnancy, breastfeeding, and vaccines, providing valuable information to those in need. She also enjoyed cooking, volunteering at school functions, and playing jokes on people. In her younger years, she participated in cheerleading and gymnastics, showcasing her athleticism and zest for life.
The funeral service for Sintiana Mayle will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, from 4 – 6 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va. Friends and family are invited to attend and pay their respects at 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801. For any contributions, flowers, plants, cards, and other items can be received at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va. as well as Michelle Simmons at 106 Hayes Ct, Raeford, NC 28376.
Sintiana Mayle will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering dedication to her family and community. Her legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire all those who were fortunate enough to have known her.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
