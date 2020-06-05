Smiley Lee Hensley, 78, of Elkton, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Hensley was born July 11, 1941, and was the son of the late Linwood Ree and Vera Elizabeth Eppard Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Ree Hensley.
Mr. Hensley was employed with DuPont in Waynesboro for 37 years, retiring in August 2001. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and was an avid benchrest rifle shooter and was inducted into the International Benchrest Shooters Hall of Fame in 1989. He was also a longtime member of the Massanutten Hunt Club. He always enjoyed mushroom hunting in the spring with his friend, Kennis.
Smiley is survived by his wife of 56 years, Louella Breeden Hensley; children, Mark L. Hensley and wife, Ann, Tina Gonzalez and husband, Angel, Tony Hensley and wife, Sherry, Lou Ann Bussiere and husband, Dan; grandchildren, Brooke, Joshua, Cheyanne, Tristan, Jordan, Nathan, Taylor, Tyler and Luke; great-grandson, Cash; a brother, Willie Dee Hensley and wife, JoAnn, of Elkton and a sister-in-law, Linda Hensley of Elkton.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Angel Gonzalez officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to EAUS, Food Pantry 149 W Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827 or Legacy Hospice 2322 Blue Stone Hills Dr #220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.