Sonya Beth ‘Boo’ Templon
Sonya Beth “Boo” Templon, 65, of Elkton, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Ms. Templon was born May 19, 1956, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Lawrence P. and Edith Bowman Simmons.
Sonya attended and graduated from Bridgewater College in 1978 with a degree in sociology. She loved animals and was a pet sitter for many years.
She is survived by her son, Mattison Templon; daughter, Jamie Baugher; sisters, Sue Shook and husband, Bob, and Sara Stafford and husband, George, of San Jose, Calif.; grandchildren, Noah Ryan Templon, Harrison and Hudson Baugher; nieces, Loren Collins of Harrisonburg, Erin and Beth Stafford of San Jose, Calif., and Lindsay Collins of Tampa, Fla., and a nephew, Mark Stafford of San Jose, Calif.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
