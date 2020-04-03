Sonya Lee Wheeler, 72, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Frank Suter Earman, Sr. and Bonnie Lee (Moore) Earman.
Sonya was a lifetime resident of Shenandoah and was a member of Mount Lebanon CCCC. She was employed in food service for over 20 years. She enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles and gardening. She was a loving person and will be truly missed by all that knew her.
On Dec. 31, 1966, she married, Paul Roger Wheeler, who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Dalton Hutchinson, and best friend and companion, Earl Price, Sr.
She is survived by her son, Steven Wheeler and fiance’, Patricia Harmon, of Verona, Dennis Wheeler and wife, Janice, of Shenandoah, Jeremy Wheeler and wife, Sharon, of Shenandoah, Michael Wheeler and fiance’, Jennifer Miller, of Luray, and Sean Wheeler and wife, Andrea, of Shenandoah; daughters, Tonya Mick of Timberville, and Kristen Campbell and husband, Ricky, of Stanley; brothers, John Earman and wife, Sandy, of Florida and Frank Earman and wife, Phyllis, of Weyers Cave; sister, Lisa Shepard and husband, Jim, of Port Republic; 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, to pay their respects in groups of 10 or less.
A private burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg, with the Rev. James Martin Sr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to E.A.U.S, 149 W. Spotswood Trail, Elkton VA 22827 and/ or V.P.A.S. 20593 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.