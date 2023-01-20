Sophia Brubaker Martin, 81, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home.
Sophia was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Jacob David and Reba Showalter Brubaker.
In addition to her employment as a secretary/receptionist in numerous professional, business and ministry office settings, Sophia played a vital role ministering alongside her husband in various churches they served, most recently Cornerstone Church and Ministries International.
She had an amazing ability to create space where everyone who entered knew they were heard, seen and valued. She was noted for her contagious smile and, “So good to see you!” greeting. She was unique in her ability to love people as they were while at the same time speaking truthfully and honestly. Most left a time with Sophia encouraged to pursue a better version of themselves, better than when they arrived. Even as her time on earth was coming to an end, she continued to provide space for those she loved and who loved her to experience what she provided all her life.
On July 14, 1961, she married Gerald Edward Martin, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Jeffrey Martin and wife, Beth, of Cumberland, Va., Bonita Showalter and husband, Ray, of Broadway, Va., Kenrick Martin and wife, Annette, of Harrisonburg, Va.; siblings, Helen Kurtz and husband, Ed, of Morgantown, Pa.; Doris Heatwole and her late husband, Charles, of Bridgewater, Va.; Lois Lahman and husband, Milford, of Lacombe, La.; sister-in-law, Miriam Brubaker of Oler, S.C.; and grandchildren, Tyler Martin, Christina Martin, Kari Martin, Tanya Collie and husband, Jacob and her children, Nathaniel, Noah, Hannah, Lilyanne, and Ethan, Abigail Marrah and husband, Jacob and her children, Ari, Malachi, and Asher, Zachary Martin, Mariah Martin, Nerel Voigt and husband, Jack, and Olivia Martin.
In addition to her parents, Sophia was preceded in death by her siblings, Howard Brubaker, James Brubaker and wife, Nona; granddaughter, Katelyn Showalter; and her stepmother, Mary Deputy Brubaker.
Pastors Greg Mayo and Kenton Staubaugh will conduct a Service of Remembrance and Hope on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of Broadway (265 West Springbrook Road). The family will receive friends before the service from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. and following the service. Burial will be held privately.
The casket will remain closed and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Christian School, 197 Cornerstone Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
