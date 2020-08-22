Mrs. Sophia Estelle Garrison, 96, of Timberville, passed away Thursday night, Aug. 20, 2020, at White Birch Estates.
She was born June 7, 1924, and was the daughter of the late William Russell and Erma Arbogast Roadcap.
Mrs. Garrison was a homemaker and many years ago was employed as a hostess/cashier at MD’s Restaurant. She was a faithful member of Manor Memorial United Methodist Church in New Market.
She was the widow of Wilmont Marion Garrison, who passed away on Sept. 15, 2006.
Mrs. Garrison is survived by her granddaughter, Pammi Jo Lam and her husband, Daren, of Fulks Run; a great-granddaughter, Paige Anderson and her husband, Cortland, and three sisters, Marguerite Miller, Joy Adolph and Patricia Fraley.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Ann Goudy.
Estelle was a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister and will be greatly missed by her family.
Pastor Stephen Creech will conduct a graveside service on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, 155 E. Lee St. in New Market.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book on Saturday and Sunday at Theis Chapel of Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
