Sparkie Miller, 65, of Mount Jackson, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Feb. 12, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Mr. Miller was born Feb. 2, 1957, in Woodstock, son of Lucy Shadwell Miller of Mount Jackson and the late Freddie G. Miller.
He was a 1975 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He was a farmer and owner of Sparkie Miller Livestock and owner of Belgravia Farm.
Sparkie is also survived by his daughter, Rhonnie “Pete” Miller (Chris) of Mount Jackson; ex-wife, Ronda Grimsley of Mount Jackson; and two brothers, Frederick Miller II (Chris) of Pennsylvania and Timothy Miller (Sue) of Mount Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
