Spencer Madison Ellis
Spencer Madison Ellis, age 78, passed away on July 30, 2022, at his home in San Diego, Calif.
Spencer was born in Harrisonburg, Va., and graduated from Harrisonburg High School where he played football, baseball, and ran track. He was an outstanding athlete who acquired many awards, including breaking a state record for the standing broad jump. He earned a scholarship to play football at Emory & Henry College where he graduated.
Immediately following college, Spencer moved to Hawaii where he began his law enforcement career, something he dreamed of as a child. Among his various training was the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Quantico, Special Agent Dept. of Justice (DOJ), NCIS, and officers training in Wyoming and various states receiving many citations and honors. Several of his undercover “exploits” have been published, one in a book, several others in newspapers.
While with NCIS, Spencer served in Hawaii and San Diego. Prior to joining NCIS, Spencer was a police officer with the Honolulu Police Department. Following his NCIS employment, Spencer served as Lieutenant of the Rock Springs, Wyoming Police Department. Later, he was with the California Department of Justice (DOJ), office of the Attorney General of San Diego. While assigned to DOJ’s Division of Gambling Control, he was a supervisor.
Even though Spencer’s work took him away from his family for long periods of time, he loved feeling like he was doing something for his country, and ultimately, his family. He had the soul, talent, and training for adventure. He will be missed.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Susan; his parents, Alice P. and James E. Ellis; his brother and sister-in-law, James L. Ellis (Betty); his sister-in-law, Donna B. Ellis; his brother-in-law, Marvin R. Armstrong; and a nephew, Ellis L. Hunter.
Survived by his three children: two sons, Scott (Gina) and Christopher (Claudia) Ellis; one daughter, Shanna (Steven) Hassel; one stepson, Michael Waish; three grandchildren, Jordan, Drew and Audrey; two brothers, Stromie and Michael (Miriam) Ellis; and two sisters, Barbara Armstrong and Sandra (Wm) McMeans.
A Celebration of Life is pending.
