Stacey Dawn Seay, 52, of Mount Sidney, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington with her daughter by her side. Stacey was born Jan. 19, 1968, a daughter of Camden Y. Heater of Mount Sidney and the late Joyce (Smith) Heater.
She was a devoted employee of Armstrong's Restaurant in Verona.
Stacey is survived by daughters, Briana Grant and husband, Dustin, of Lexington and Veata Heater of Glasgow; son, David Heater and wife, Nicole, of Reidsville, N.C.; sister, Candace Heater of Deerfield; and eight grandchildren, Greyson, Gentry, Nora-Grace, Isaiah, LaRaven, Corde, TaLe'Ah, and Renna.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. with Pastor Michael Mehling and Dr. Homer Heater officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Hope Cancer Center, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
