Stacey Steven Sinnett
Stacey Steven Sinnett, 66, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Harrisonburg on Nov. 15, 1953, and was a son of the late John Paul and Doretha Belle (Simmons) Sinnett.
Stacey was a member of Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene. He was a retired salesman of the petroleum and gas industry for over 30 years.
Surviving are his two sons, S. Steven Sinnett II of Bridgewater and Dustin Sinnett and wife, Katie, of Rockingham; brother, John Sinnett and wife, Cindy, of Rawley Springs; and two grandchildren, Autumn Sinnett of Harrisonburg and Braden Sinnett of Rockingham.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg with Pastor Margaret Michael and Pastor Adrian Mills officiating.
A graveside service will be held at Rawley Springs Mennonite Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, with Pastor Roger Dove officiating.
Friends may call Thursday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, and family will be present from 5 to 8 p.m.
The family requests donations to Bridgewater Fire Department, 304 North Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
