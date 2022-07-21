Stacy Allen Keplinger, 47, of Fulks Run, Va., passed away on July 1, 2022. Stacy was born in Harrisonburg, Va. on Jan. 11, 1975, and was a son of Lola Rodeffer and Garland "Butch" Keplinger Jr.
In addition to his parents, Stacy is survived by a brother, Brian Keplinger; a sister, Emily Keplinger; his sons, Bruce Pittsenbarger, Cody Pittsenbarger, Brice Pittsenbarger, Dylan Keplinger and a daughter, Skyler Pittsenbarger. Stacy also leaves behind three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 23, at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 675 Early Drive, Broadway, VA 22815.
