Stanley B. Cline, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. He was born Sept. 20, 1934, to the late Stanley and Josephine Cline in Harrisonburg, Va.
Stanley pastored in Virginia and North Carolina before going to Majuro in the Marshall Islands as a missionary for 13 years. Following that he did furlough replacement for other missionaries in various countries and at the time of his death was pastoring Solid Rock Baptist Church in Timberville, Va., and was still considered to be an active missionary with World Wide New Testament Baptist Missions.
He is survived by his wife, Marvine S. Cline and they just recently celebrated their 70th anniversary of marriage. He also had three children, Margaret C. Pierce (Joseph) of Spotsylvania, Daniel M. Cline (Susan) of Rushville, Ind., and Mark Cline (Dianna) of Kaukauna, Wis.; nine grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter.
A service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Shenandoah Baptist Church in Verona, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Baptist Church Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.