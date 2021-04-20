Stanley Baldwin Renalds, 65, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center. Mr. Renalds was born July 29, 1955, in Linville and was the son of the late Robert Stanley and Nina Joyce Baldwin Renalds.
In his early years, he enjoyed ministering to jails and nursing homes. He was a talented small engine mechanic who was known for his exceptional personality and his wonderful people skills.
Surviving are two daughters, Jessica Bradshaw and husband, John, of McGaheysville and Valerie Hise and husband, Luke, of Grottoes; grandchildren, Evan Hise, Logan Hise, Brenna Hise, Cherith Bradshaw, Isaac Bradshaw, Noah Bradshaw, Moriah Bradshaw and his former wife, Arlene Kelley.
The Rev. John Bradshaw will conduct a graveside service Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Singers Glen Cemetery.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullehfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.