Stanley Barnes Bowman, Sr., 97, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his home in Needmore, W.Va. He was known to his friends as Barnes.
Born at home on March 9, 1923 in Needmore, he was the son of the late James William and Manerva (Moyers) Bowman.
Barnes grew up during the Great Depression. This gave him an appreciation for hard work and compassion for his neighbor. In 1951, he opened Bowman’s Grocery & Service Station in the Needmore area. He married the love of his life, Louise Ritchie, in 1945. They ran their successful business for 36 years.
In addition to his family, Barnes’ large array of passions filled his life. Over the years he enjoyed turkey and deer hunting, (at the age of 96 he took an eight-point buck), raising cattle and chickens, and for a time, even some rabbits. Hunters would come to the store to have him help prepare for the season. He enjoyed listening to their stories and he was known to tell a few himself.
He was a member of the New Dale Church of the Brethren and a charter member of the Baker Ruritan.
He is survived by his sons, Stanley B. Bowman, Jr. (Judy), John B. Bowman (Charlotte) and daughter, Susan Johnson, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise (Ritchie) Bowman; two sisters, Verdie Teets Muntzing and Effie Ludwig, and three brothers, Roland, Delwyn, and Moyer Bowman.
The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the New Dale Church Cemetery fund, c/o Meryl Delawder, 915 Strawderman Rd., Mathias, WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
