Stanley Botkins
Stanley Linwood Botkins, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away November 12, 2022 at Timberview Crossing. He was born February 16, 1931 in Highland Co., VA to the late Loyd and Ressie Virginia Puffenbarger Botkin.
On December 28, 1951 he married Eva Hansbrough Botkins who preceded him in death on June 20, 2010. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Botkins; five brothers and two sisters.
Mr. Stanley was a veteran who served in the United States Army. He loved bluegrass music and was a truck driver for numerous years.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen Hoover and husband, David, Tammy Stoneburner and husband, Daniel, Kathy Pitsenbarger and husband, Chris, Linda Botkins and companion, John; two sisters; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
All services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.