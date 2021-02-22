Stanley Dean Harmon Sr., 65, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home.
On June 18, 1994, he was united in marriage to Lila (Mullins) Harmon, who survives. Stanley is also survived by three daughters; two sons; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes with Pastor Jim Kite officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to aid in funeral expenses, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
