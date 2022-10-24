Stanley Grenfell Glick, 90, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Bridgewater on April 1, 1932, and was a son of the late John T. and Effie (Evers) Glick.
Stanley attended Bridgewater College and Rutgers University. He was a supervisor for the Dairy Herd Improvement Association, where he set up the milk testing lab at Virginia Tech. Stanley had worked for Wade’s and Dairyman’s Specialty. After his retirement, he did custodial work at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, Bridgewater United Methodist Church and Valley Implement, and mowed lawns in the Bridgewater area as well as shelling walnuts. He was active in the Bridgewater Ruritan Club, where he was named the Ruritan of the Year in 2005. Stanley sang with the Rockingham Male Chorus from 1966 until 2018.
On Dec. 25, 1953, he was united in marriage to Dolores (Simmons) Glick.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Eugene Glick (Debbie Smith) and Terry Glick; grandson, Christopher Carpenter; brother, Joseph Glick; in-laws, Charles Simmons, Margaret Mackey (Bob), John Simmons (Judy), Wanda Pratt, Nancy Mann, Debi Simmons (Larry), and Randy Simmons (Debbie). Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Paul Glick; siblings, Wendell Glick (Barbara), Victor Glick (Mary), John Glick (Geraldine), Wayne Glick (Barbara), Elizabeth Glick-Reiman (Glenn), Don Glick (Jean), Mickie Hunkins (Ralph), Dawn Phibbs (Ray), Ruth Welliver (Allyn), Paul Glick; sisters-in-law, Doris Glick, Dorothy Simmons, Barb Simmons, and Maribelle Leake (Tom); and brothers-in-law, Bob Pratt and Pete Mann.
Friends may pay their respects from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
There will be a private burial service. A service celebrating Stanley’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Summit Church of the Brethren with Pastor Tim Craver, Randy Simmons and Larry Glick officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or the Bridgewater Fire Department, 304 N Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
